Got your reservations for Hilton Head’s newest restaurant? Golf’s Darren Clarke hopes so

If you like golf, good food and an Irish pub atmosphere, this is the place for you.
Professional golfer Darren Clarke, a native of Northern Ireland, will open his first restaurant on Hilton Head Island today, Friday, June 16, at 5 p.m.
The Irish influence can be seen throughout the interior and menu of Darren Clarke’s Tavern, located in the former Truffles location at 8 Executive Park Drive.
The steaks are expected to be the big draw at the restaurant, with a 22-ounce “Cowboy Ribeye” priced at $49, and a 10-ounce filet mignon at $48.
Other menu items include a steak & Guiness pie for $16 and Chubby’s lamb chops with mint jelly for $28.
If you are hoping to be one of the first to visit the restaurant — remodeled with fixtures and bar materials shipped from Ireland — you might want to book a reservation via Open Table ahead of time.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, about 26 people had already reserved a spot through the reservations website.
Beer lovers also might want to swing by the full bar that serves Irish beer among other beverages.
The restaurant will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 843 341-3002.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
