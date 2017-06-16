Darren Clarke’s Tavern opens tonight on Hilton Head Island
June 16, 2017 10:47 AM

Got your reservations for Hilton Head’s newest restaurant? Golf’s Darren Clarke hopes so

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

If you like golf, good food and an Irish pub atmosphere, this is the place for you.

Professional golfer Darren Clarke, a native of Northern Ireland, will open his first restaurant on Hilton Head Island today, Friday, June 16, at 5 p.m.

The Irish influence can be seen throughout the interior and menu of Darren Clarke’s Tavern, located in the former Truffles location at 8 Executive Park Drive.

The steaks are expected to be the big draw at the restaurant, with a 22-ounce “Cowboy Ribeye” priced at $49, and a 10-ounce filet mignon at $48.

Other menu items include a steak & Guiness pie for $16 and Chubby’s lamb chops with mint jelly for $28.

If you are hoping to be one of the first to visit the restaurant — remodeled with fixtures and bar materials shipped from Ireland — you might want to book a reservation via Open Table ahead of time.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, about 26 people had already reserved a spot through the reservations website.

Beer lovers also might want to swing by the full bar that serves Irish beer among other beverages.

The restaurant will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 843 341-3002.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

