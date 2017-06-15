Business

June 15, 2017 8:02 PM

The Latest: Kelly sees signs of progress near session end

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

4 p.m.

Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly says he's "very encouraged" at progress being made as lawmakers near the end of the current special session.

Kelly said Thursday that the Republican-led Senate's highest priority is to avoid a government shutdown, and doing that means passing a state operating budget. He says the consequences of a shutdown would be devastating.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

Gov. Bill Walker last month called lawmakers into a special session to finalize a budget and address the state's multibillion-dollar deficit. The special session is scheduled to end Friday, with neither of those tasks completed.

Kelly told reporters the Senate is encouraged by some of the signs it's seen from the House. He didn't provide details.

___

8:45 a.m.

The Alaska Senate must decide whether to accept a capital budget that would pay Alaskans a full dividend from the state's oil-wealth fund.

The House added the dividend amendment Wednesday in passing its rewrite of the budget. Lawmakers have yet to finalize a separate state operating budget.

The special session is scheduled to end Friday. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

To this point, lawmakers have anticipated using Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to help pay for government and initially limiting the size of the dividend, traditionally paid from earnings.

But members of the House majority coalition have been reluctant to limit the dividend if the state doesn't also overhaul oil tax policies or implement a broad-based tax, issues that have stalled.

Seven coalition members voted against the amendment.

