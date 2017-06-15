The Latest: Rhode Island budget negotiations delayed

The Latest on Rhode Island state budget negotiations (all times local):
7:55 p.m.
Deliberations over Rhode Island's budget are expected to go late into the night as top legislators meet behind closed doors.
The finance committee of the state House of Representatives had been scheduled to hold a hearing on a revised budget proposal at 7 p.m. Thursday but have now delayed its start by at least two hours.
Among the state officials meeting in the office of Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello (mat-ee-EL'-oh) Thursday night is state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. Pryor declined comment after being asked if legislators are considering cutbacks to the state economic development agency.
Budget negotiators are looking to find money to close an estimated $134 million budget shortfall while also fulfilling other priorities, such as Mattiello's plan to cut and eventually eliminate Rhode Island's despised car taxes.
5:45 p.m.
Top leaders of the Rhode Island General Assembly say major agreements have been reached to balance a new state budget.
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Thursday evening that budget negotiators are "close but we're not there yet" after meetings with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Gov. Gina Raimondo.
The three Democrats met in the hours before a revised budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year is scheduled to be unveiled in the House Finance Committee.
Ruggerio says they are "still looking for efficiency, still looking for savings somewhere."
Mattiello told reporters Thursday that the revised plan will close a $134 million shortfall and include his top priority: cutting car taxes.
It's still not clear if Raimondo's plan to provide two years of free college tuition will be included.
1:20 p.m.
The fate of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to provide two years of free tuition at state colleges is up in the air as legislative leaders prepare to unveil a new state budget proposal.
A roughly $9 billion spending plan for the upcoming budget year is scheduled to be introduced Thursday night in the House Finance Committee.
Details of what's included in the budget haven't yet been released. Once unveiled, the proposal could face a Thursday night committee vote that would move it to the full House of Representatives next week.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been negotiating with the governor and state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats, over their competing priorities and how to balance a higher-than-expected budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
