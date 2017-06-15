Here’s where you can get your Leopold’s Ice Cream fix on the fly

Leopold’s Ice Cream, a longtime area attraction, just added a kiosk at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.
As of Monday, airport passengers will have their choice of up to 12 classic flavors, a release from the ice cream shop says.
“This kiosk will give us the opportunity to share my dad’s famous ice cream and Savannah’s hospitality with the millions of people who travel through our charming airport each year,” Stratton Leopold, co-owner of the business said.
The kiosk will be located between jetBlue and American Airlines gates.
Flavors will include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, butter pecan, chocolate chewies & cream and tutti frutti, the release states.
Aren’t planning a flight anytime soon? You can still get some ice cream from the shop located at 212 E. Broughton Street, Savannah.
The business is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays.
