You asked about Skull Creek Dockside. We’ve got some answers

Skull Creek Dockside has hit a few bumps in the road with the permitting process but still plans to open later this summer, restaurant officials said Thursday.
Renovations for the restaurant, planned in the former Chart House building, are underway despite the permitting delays, Brittany Shane, SERG Restaurant Group marketing manager, said.
SERG Restaurant Group also owns the Skull Creek Boathouse and other area restaurants such as One Hot Mama’s and Poseidon.
The former Chart House building is going through an extensive makeover, Shane previously said.
“We will have an expansive outdoor patio bar, second-story private event space, and playground for children,” Shane said Thursday. “In addition, we will be adding more than 70 parking spaces to alleviate some of the current parking issues.”
SERG announced its plans for the restaurant earlier this year after the Chart House closed following Hurricane Matthew.
