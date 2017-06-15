Business

June 15, 2017

Union barred, called for West Virginia official's firing

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia has restricted a union at hospitals after it called for the ousting of the state health and human resources department secretary.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2rjmSNr ) the state bureau for behavioral health and facilities informed the West Virginia Public Workers Union, UE Local 170, on June 8 that out of respect for patients, residents and visitors' privacy, it would no longer be allowed to set up tables at certain facilities. Since 2008, the union has organized in front lobbies and break rooms of public hospitals and health care facilities to sign up employees, distribute information and address grievances.

On June 6 a union statement called for Secretary Bill Crouch to be fired. It referenced documents showing Crouch's partial ownership of a firm his office interacted with on pending legislation.

