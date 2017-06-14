North Dakota soybean plant developer seeks more investors

Developers of a $240 million soybean processing plant in North Dakota are seeking more investors.
Minnesota Soybean Processors is investing $60 million in the plant to be built near Spiritwood and will serve as the company's managing member.
North Dakota Soybean Processors is seeking another $120 million in investments, with a minimum investment of $40,000.
The plant is to process 125,000 bushels of soybeans per day into oil, meal and fuel.
Investor meetings are scheduled later this month in Jamestown, Fargo, Grand Forks, Hankinson and Bismarck.
