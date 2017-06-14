Business

June 14, 2017 8:22 PM

Jackley issues caution about tobacco settlement money scam

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

Attorney General Marty Jackley is cautioning South Dakota residents about what he says are deceptive advertisements regarding a nearly 20-year-old settlement with tobacco companies.

In 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was signed by the four largest U.S. tobacco companies, 46 states, five territories and the District of Columbia. It resolved several lawsuits against the tobacco industry for tobacco-related health care costs.

Jackley says recent ads are misleading consumers into believing they're eligible to receive tobacco settlement money. He says that isn't the case, and people should not give out personal information to unsolicited emails or ads.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow 0:28

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago 0:55

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago
You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos