AP Analysis: Rio de Janeiro Olympics cost $13.1 billion

File - In this July 4, 2016 file photo, the Olympic Park of the 2016 Olympics is seen from the air, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that the cost of putting on last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympic was $13.1 billion. Officials say about $2 billion went into building venues, with $11 billion more used to build Olympic-related projects. This included a subway line extension, a cleanup of polluted Guanabara Bay and a renovated port area. Most of the sports venues remain empty, and it’s unclear if they will ever generate enough income to cover maintenance costs. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo