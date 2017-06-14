submitted photo
submitted photo

Business

June 14, 2017 3:56 PM

Hilton Head yoga studio has new owner, new hours

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Kelley Duffy purchased Island Yoga, at 1012 William Hilton Parkway, in January and has been changing up a few things in recent months.

The biggest change comes with the expansion of hours to evening and weekends, Duffy said. She said the studio also will focus on more traditional styles.

“We won’t be doing ‘hot yoga’ or ‘power yoga,’” Duffy said. “This has a deeper sense — it is mindful. We go with a more body-positive focus on real yoga, real people, real bodies.”

Previous hours for the studio were from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Duffy said. Classes now start as late as 5:45 p.m., and customers have at least one class to choose from on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prices for classes range from $15 a class to $110 for unlimited monthly classes.

For more information call 843-816-5734.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow 0:28

Charleston carriage horse dumps driver as it sprints with tourists in tow

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago 0:55

This is what Sun City looked like 24 years ago
You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos