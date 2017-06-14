Hilton Head yoga studio has new owner, new hours

Kelley Duffy purchased Island Yoga, at 1012 William Hilton Parkway, in January and has been changing up a few things in recent months.
The biggest change comes with the expansion of hours to evening and weekends, Duffy said. She said the studio also will focus on more traditional styles.
“We won’t be doing ‘hot yoga’ or ‘power yoga,’” Duffy said. “This has a deeper sense — it is mindful. We go with a more body-positive focus on real yoga, real people, real bodies.”
Previous hours for the studio were from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Duffy said. Classes now start as late as 5:45 p.m., and customers have at least one class to choose from on Saturdays and Sundays.
Prices for classes range from $15 a class to $110 for unlimited monthly classes.
For more information call 843-816-5734.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
