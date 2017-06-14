file photo
file photo

Business

June 14, 2017 2:09 PM

We all scream for half-off Ben & Jerry’s

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Bluffton’s Ben & Jerry’s will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, and this means special treats for you.

Customers will receive half-priced ice cream cones all day along with other giveaways, according to a press release from the company.

The shop, located in Old Town at 6 Promenade St., opened to the public early last month. It is the only Ben & Jerry’s between Savannah and Charleston.

Customers can enjoy 30-plus flavors of ice cream, as well as sorbet, shakes, smoothies and sundaes at the shop, which includes indoor and outdoor seating.

During the ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a $2,000 check will be presented to Back Pack Buddies, the release said. Back Pack Buddies, a program of the Lowcountry Food Bank, works to fight weekend hunger in school-age children.

Ben & Jerry’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, according to the shop’s website.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

