Palmetto Bluff homebuilder dies unexpectedly at home

Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes officials say they are going to continue serving the community following the unexpected death of the business’ founder and owner, Nathan Cameron.
Cameron, 41, died in his sleep Saturday at his home in Palmetto Bluff, a company release said. The Beaufort County Coroner’s office said Wednesday the cause of death is pending.
As a second-generation builder, Nathan launched the boutique homebuilding business 10 years ago. The company is known for its construction of homes in Palmetto Bluff, Colleton River and Spring Island.
“Trust in yourself and your talents,” Cameron often said to aspiring homebuilders, according to the company release. “Sometimes you need to take a risk and push through the obstacles.”
Eric Cameron, Nathan’s brother, continues to work as a project manager for the company, the release said, adding he has “pledged to make his late brother’s entrepreneurial vision an ongoing legacy.”
“We will remember Nathan for his incredible work ethic, his unique and edgy vision, and his innate ability to make you feel like a friend or family,” Andrea Eldred, the company’s controller and office manager, said in the release.
Over the past decade, the company has earned numerous recognitions, including repeated top honors at the annual Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association Lighthouse Awards.
Nathan Cameron’s wife, Julia White-Cameron, and his sons, Tyler and Cayden Cameron, will host a memorial celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday at South Wilson in Palmetto Bluff.
Donations are being accepted for Tyler’s and Cayden’s education fund at SunTrust Bank at Westbury Park in Bluffton.
