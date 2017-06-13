New convenience stores in the works at these Hilton Head locations

Circle K convenience store is proposing demolishing and rebuilding two sites on Hilton Head Island, according to town documents.
Shari Mendrick, town planner, said preliminary plans for tearing down convenience stores at 1 Gumtree Road and 71 Matthews Drive were presented to the town recently. Both sites were previously BP convenience stores.
A 5,800-square-foot Circle K store is planned for the 1 Gumtree Road location, which sits just off U.S. 278, Mendrick said. She said five gas pumps are in design records.
A 4,968-square-foot Circle K store is planned for 71 Matthews Drive with six fuel pumps, Mendrick said.
Approval from the town along with state permitting would be needed before development could start, she said.
“They will have to remove all the tanks and replace them,” Mendrick said. “They also will have to do testing and monitoring through the state.”
