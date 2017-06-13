Have you tried this new healthy food option in Beaufort?

Clean Eatz is now serving up its grab-and-go healthy meals out of the Kmart shopping center in Beaufort.
Cali Caulder, a Beaufort native and body builder, opened up the shop and cafe at 2121 Boundary St. on May 25.
Those needing something quick can grab a prepared meal from the cooler and go. Others with a little more time can take a moment to enjoy a cafe meal at the location.
All meals, such as Carolina Jerk — chicken, carrots and jerk sauce over rice — typically stay under 500 calories, Caulder has previously said.
Cucumber-infused water and homemade protein bars are other healthy treats that will be sold in the store.
The average meal costs about $6.50.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
