submitted photo
submitted photo

Business

June 13, 2017 11:21 AM

Have you tried this new healthy food option in Beaufort?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Clean Eatz is now serving up its grab-and-go healthy meals out of the Kmart shopping center in Beaufort.

Cali Caulder, a Beaufort native and body builder, opened up the shop and cafe at 2121 Boundary St. on May 25.

Those needing something quick can grab a prepared meal from the cooler and go. Others with a little more time can take a moment to enjoy a cafe meal at the location.

All meals, such as Carolina Jerk — chicken, carrots and jerk sauce over rice — typically stay under 500 calories, Caulder has previously said.

Cucumber-infused water and homemade protein bars are other healthy treats that will be sold in the store.

The average meal costs about $6.50.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

