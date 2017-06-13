Get your free taco today

Taco Bell is again giving away free tacos today after a win by the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals.
Anyone visiting a Taco Bell today from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. will get a free Doritos Locos Taco, according to a company announcement.
This is the second year Taco Bell has ran the promotion, “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco”.
The promotion gives away tacos for the first team that wins an away game during the NBA Finals. The tacos are distributed the following Tuesday.
The Golden State Warriors won their away game during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. The team went on to win the overall title Monday after winning Game 5.
