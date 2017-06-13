Business

June 13, 2017 2:13 AM

3 men charged with illegal shellfish harvesting

The Associated Press
QUINCY, Mass.

Police have charged three men with illegal shellfish harvesting in Massachusetts.

The Patriot Ledger reports (http://bit.ly/2rV0NYr ) Yu Lin, Jimin Li and An Qing Hong have been charged with shell fishing in a contaminated area.

Officers responding to a call found the men with a bucket full of clams, a shovel and a salt canister in Quincy Sunday night. The clams are reportedly not safe to be eaten.

Quincy police say the clams have been returned to the water.

If convicted, the men face a $1,000 fine and/or two years in a house of correction.

It is unclear whether the men have attorneys.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood
Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos