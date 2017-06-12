Business

AP names Julie Pace as its new Washington chief of bureau

The Associated Press is naming White House Correspondent Julie Pace as its new chief of bureau in Washington. She will direct the news cooperative's coverage of the presidency, politics and the U.S. government.

In her new role, Pace will remain AP's leading voice on Washington and American politics. She will continue to write and report, delivering the same aggressive news coverage and insightful analysis that has defined her tenure as the news organization's senior reporter at the White House and on the 2016 campaign.

The appointment was made Monday by Sally Buzbee, AP senior vice president and executive editor.

Alongside Pace's appointment, AP unveiled a new leadership structure designed to eventually integrate all of AP's reporting and storytelling efforts in Washington across all media formats.

