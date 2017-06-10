submitted photo
submitted photo

Business

June 10, 2017 11:36 AM

This Ridgeland restaurant will no longer serve up late night bites

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Cheap Seats Riverwalk in Ridgeland is making a few changes to better accommodate its demographics, owner Rob Hummel said Saturday.

Hummel said the business is doing exceptionally well during mid-day and early evening hours but not so well with the late hours.

This is why on Saturday the restaurant scaled back its late hours, Hummel said.

The restaurant will now be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The business previously closed at 10 p.m. throughout the week and midnight on weekends.

While the business is changing hours, it is also looking for ways to add additional seating for peak hours in middle of the day, Hummel said.

The Cheap Seats restaurant group has multiple locations in the lowcountry. They also have plans to open another business on Hilton Head Island by late summer.

Cheap Seats Locations

Hilton Head Island

55 Matthews Drive

11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays-Fridays

2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays

2 p.m. to midnight Sundays

Bluffton

142 Burnt Church Road

11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays-Sundays

Ridgeland

61 A Riverwalk Blvd.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays

Closed Sundays

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood
Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos