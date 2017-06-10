This Ridgeland restaurant will no longer serve up late night bites

Cheap Seats Riverwalk in Ridgeland is making a few changes to better accommodate its demographics, owner Rob Hummel said Saturday.
Hummel said the business is doing exceptionally well during mid-day and early evening hours but not so well with the late hours.
This is why on Saturday the restaurant scaled back its late hours, Hummel said.
The restaurant will now be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The business previously closed at 10 p.m. throughout the week and midnight on weekends.
While the business is changing hours, it is also looking for ways to add additional seating for peak hours in middle of the day, Hummel said.
The Cheap Seats restaurant group has multiple locations in the lowcountry. They also have plans to open another business on Hilton Head Island by late summer.
Cheap Seats Locations
Hilton Head Island
55 Matthews Drive
11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays-Fridays
2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays
2 p.m. to midnight Sundays
Bluffton
142 Burnt Church Road
11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays-Sundays
Ridgeland
61 A Riverwalk Blvd.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays
3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays
Closed Sundays
