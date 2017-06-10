Business

June 10, 2017 11:35 AM

Biden's niece pleads guilty in $110K credit-account theft

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden has pleaded guilty in a $110,000 credit-account theft at a fancy Manhattan drugstore.

Caroline Biden admitted Friday to grand larceny and petty larceny, with an agreement to get two years' probation if she repays the money, does 10 days of community service and avoids rearrest for a year.

Her lawyer hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment Saturday.

A court complaint says the 29-year-old used a borrowed credit card to open a customer account at the shop without the cardholder's OK, then racked up the six-figure tab over a year.

She was charged in 2013 with hitting a New York police officer amid a rent dispute with her roommate. She got treatment for anger problems. The resisting-arrest case was eventually dismissed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood
Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos