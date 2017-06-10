Business

June 10, 2017 9:50 AM

Motorists seeing slightly lower gas prices in New Jersey

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.38. That's down 2 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.15 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.35, down 3 cents from last week. But that's slightly higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.37.

AAA says pump prices have remained steady due to low crude oil prices and slightly higher gas inventories.

