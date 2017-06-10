Business

June 10, 2017 1:02 AM

3 injured as huge chemical fire burns for 4 hours in Anaheim

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

A major fire broke out and burned for hours at a company that produces cleaning chemicals in Anaheim, leaving three people injured.

Anaheim fire officials say the blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc. in an industrial section of the city.

The fire burned for four hours and forced the evacuation of dozens of surrounding businesses.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt says one employee and two firefighters were injured, but all are expected to survive. One firefighter had heat exhaustion, the other an electrical injury.

Company owner Luis Salazar told KNBC-TV that the 10 to 15 people inside his business all got out, but one woman ran back inside for her purse and injured her ankle.

The blaze was contained at about 5 p.m. and under control by about 7:15 p.m.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood
Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos