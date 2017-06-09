Visiting the beach this weekend? Take a walk by this new Hilton Head bar

Sandbar at Marker 72 will open this weekend at Sonesta Resort, giving beach visitors one more option for drinks.
The bar is in a pavilion on the beach that was previously was used for events such as weddings, said Avery Ivey, a spokesperson from The Brandon Agency.
While a section of the pavilion will continue to be available for events, another portion is open to resort guests and the public for drinks, Ivey said.
The resort will have a grand opening celebration for the bar Saturday with a free event from noon to 4 p.m. Souls Harbor and #notfromOhio will perform. There will be drink specials, free appetizers and giveaways.
Ivey said Sandbar will also serve bar-style food, including oysters, fried chicken and fries.
The bar will open at noon daily. For more information, call 843-842-2400.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
