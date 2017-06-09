Business

June 09, 2017 5:22 AM

Gov. Malloy announces new Amazon center in North Haven

The Associated Press
NORTH HAVEN, Conn.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says Amazon will add 1,800 jobs at a new $250 million "fulfillment center" in Connecticut.

In an announcement Thursday, Malloy calls the future center "a significant win for our state's taxpayers and our economy."

The state is offering up to $25 million in tax incentives to Amazon for the project, which will be built on a 168-acre site in North Haven pending approval.

Amazon's Vice President of North America operations, Akash Chauhan, says the center will offer wages "30 percent higher than traditional retail roles" and "comprehensive benefits."

First Selectman Michal Freda says the new center could bring $5 million a year in tax revenue to North Haven.

Amazon has two centers in the state that employ about 2,000 people.

