Ivanka Trump signals flexibility on paid parental leave

In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo Elena Tenenbaum kisses her eight-week-old baby Zoe while standing for a photograph at their home in Providence, R.I. Tenenbaum, a clinical psychology researcher, had her second daughter in April of 2017, and has been able to use Rhode Island's paid family leave program, which started in 2014 and covers four weeks of partial pay. Steven Senne AP Photo