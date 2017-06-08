Coast Guard reopens New Orleans canal

Vessel traffic is once again flowing on the Harvey Canal near New Orleans.
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that an uninspected crane barge struck a series of power lines near the canal at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. As a result, the Coast Guard says there were multiple downed power lines and power outages in the area, creating a safety hazard.
Late Thursday, the Coast Guard said the downed power lines and crane barge have been removed, allowing the canal to reopen.
There are no reports of damage to the barge or any injuries.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
