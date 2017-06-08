The wait for Pure Barre is over, it opened Saturday in Bluffton.
The wait for Pure Barre is over, it opened Saturday in Bluffton. file photo
The wait for Pure Barre is over, it opened Saturday in Bluffton. file photo

Business

June 08, 2017 12:28 PM

Pure Barre is now open in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Pure Barre opened its doors last weekend in Bluffton, at 109 Towne Drive, and classes are now in full swing.

Owner Kara Raehn said classes are offered as early as 5:45 a.m. and as late as 7:40 p.m.

Classes are $26. A one-month unlimited membership is $199.

Barre classes tone and build muscles through low-impact exercises. Pure Barre is the largest franchise teaching the exercise technique with 450 locations in the United States.

Raehn also owns another Pure Barre location on Hilton Head Island at 38 Shelter Cove Lane, suite 129.

For more information, call 843-815-6015.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit
Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron' 1:53

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'
Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane 1:04

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos