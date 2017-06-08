Pure Barre is now open in Bluffton

Pure Barre opened its doors last weekend in Bluffton, at 109 Towne Drive, and classes are now in full swing.
Owner Kara Raehn said classes are offered as early as 5:45 a.m. and as late as 7:40 p.m.
Classes are $26. A one-month unlimited membership is $199.
Barre classes tone and build muscles through low-impact exercises. Pure Barre is the largest franchise teaching the exercise technique with 450 locations in the United States.
Raehn also owns another Pure Barre location on Hilton Head Island at 38 Shelter Cove Lane, suite 129.
For more information, call 843-815-6015.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
