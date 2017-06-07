Getting around Old Town Bluffton is about to be easier with this business opening

Old Town Bike Barn & Adventures will start selling and renting bikes Monday for those wanting to explore Old Town Bluffton in a new way.
“Downtown Bluffton is going crazy,” Jim Buser, store owner said Wednesday. “It has a lot of places people can ride to,”
Bikes will be sold and rented out of a small store at 28 Dr. Mellichamp Drive, Buser said. He said the store will also repair bikes and offer boating excursions, such as dolphin tours and fishing trips.
Buser already rents bikes out of his store, Sports Addiction, in Okatie. The store has been operating in Beaufort County since 2002.
Single-speed bikes will rent for $10 a half day, $20 for a full day and $35 weekly, Buser said.
The business will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
For more information, call 843-837-2276.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
