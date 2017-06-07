Traffic cams in Louisiana city could be put on hold

Traffic camera enforcement in a Louisiana city could be on hold as its local government determines what company will manage the program.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rTBE0B ) the contract between Lafayette and Redflex ended on Sunday as government leaders were still negotiating with a competing company to run the traffic cameras.
City-Parish President Joel Robideaux says the cameras will continue taking photos and keep track of violations, although citations will not likely be issued until a new contract is linked. He says all outstanding citations issued through June 4 are considered valid, and others could be issued if a provisional agreement is reached with Redflex.
City-parish figures released in 2016 say more than $10 million in fines have gone uncollected. Robideaux says that's one reason they're looking for a new vendor.
