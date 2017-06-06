South Shore Line train derails as it entered Chicago station

Normal service resumed on the South Shore Line hours after the derailment of a commuter train in downtown Chicago halted service between the city and South Bend, Indiana.
The train, which originated in Dune Park, Indiana, derailed Tuesday near the final stop of Millennium Station in the Loop business district. The train was traveling at a slow speed when the derailment occurred. Authorities say two people suffered minor injuries.
The train appeared to derail in an area where trains switch tracks as they enter the station at Randolph Street.
Officials said 18 cars were trapped at Millennium Station by the derailment.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said maintenance crews will work through the night to clear the derailment.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Comments