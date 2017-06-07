Cuddle with adoptable cats while drinking wine at this new Savannah cafe

The cat’s out of the bag — cat and wine lovers will soon have a place to hang in Savannah.
Pounce Cat Cafe, a wine bar where you can hang out with adoptable cats in Charleston, is opening a new location in Savannah this fall, Business in Savannah reports.
Pounce’s Facebook page says the Charleston location was “the South's first cat cafe” with “boozy beverages, tasty pastries, and adoptable felines.
Pounce Cat Cafe will be located in downtown Savannah, according to WJCL.
How purrr-fect, right?
