BJ’s wholesaler opens in Lowcountry

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a retailer similar to Sam’s Club or Costco opened its doors Saturday in the Charleston area, according to The Post and Courier.
The 87,000-square-foot store sells goods such as groceries, household items, electronics and seasonal furniture, The Summerville Journal Scene said in a report. The store will also have a Dunkin’ Donuts, along with a deli and bakery.
Claiming to save shoppers 25 percent on groceries, the retailer has 214 stores along with 130 gas stations in 15 states, according to its website.
The Summerville store, at 1035 Jockey Court, is less than two hours from southern Beaufort County and the only South Carolina location for the company, which is based in Westborough, Mass.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call the store at 843-285-3910.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments