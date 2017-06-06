Business

June 06, 2017 5:27 AM

Report: Louisiana has second-worst economy in US

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A recent study says Louisiana has the second to worst economy in the United States.

NOLA.com/the Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2qWqs3M ) an analysis released by WalletHub found the state's economy ranks 50th among others plus the nation's capital. The Washington, D.C.-based financial advising website released its findings on Monday after examining indicators including employment, building permits, government spending and growth in science and technology industries.

Only West Virginia ranked below Louisiana, with the bottom five also including Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma. However, Louisiana tied with Texas and Washington for most exports per capita.

Washington had the top spot, followed by California and Utah.

WalletHub used data from the federal census, labor statistics and economic analysis bureaus, the United Health and National Science foundations, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and others.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane 1:04

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane
Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables 0:59

Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables
Video tour of Pleasant Hill Plantation 5:18

Video tour of Pleasant Hill Plantation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos