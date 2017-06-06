Repaving of Interstate 140 to create lane closures postponed

Intermittent lane closures scheduled to begin this week on a North Carolina interstate have been postponed.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that work on Interstate 140 that was originally scheduled to Tuesday was postponed until further notice. The department said the contractor was hampered by inclement weather on other projects and will not be able to assign its crews until late June or early July.
The department said the closures are needed so crews can repave the road, reconstruct shoulders and repair the bridge approaches and joints.
