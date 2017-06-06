Climate change raises new risk: Are inland bridges too low?

In this April 18, 2017, photo, the Red Bridge pedestrian bridge is seen over the Des Moines River in Des Moines, Iowa. A little more than a decade after it was restored, crews went back to the site with a crane to hoist the span more than 4 feet higher, at a cost of $3 million, after experts concluded that the river's flooding risk was double the previous estimates. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo