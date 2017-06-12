Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Des Moines Register. June 10, 2017
How did Sabrina and Natalie slip through Iowa's safety net?
A child-protection system that allows two 16-year-old Iowa girls to die — one from starvation and the other from malnutrition — is a system that's in urgent need of repair.
But where to begin?
To hear the Iowa Department of Human Services tell it, massive cuts in staffing over the past seven years haven't lessened the agency's ability to protect Iowa's children. Yet there are two dead girls — both home-schooled and both from the state's foster care system — to account for.
On May 12, Sabrina Ray was found unresponsive and suffering from severe malnutrition inside her adoptive home in Perry. According to authorities, DHS had been "monitoring" the girl's home due to past complaints of abuse, but the extent of that monitoring is unclear. Investigators said they found no evidence of abuse, but by the time she died, Sabrina weighed just 56 pounds. Her parents now face criminal charges of kidnapping, neglect and child endangerment resulting in a death.
Like Sabrina, Natalie Finn was adopted out of foster care. She was living with her adoptive parents in West Des Moines last October when she died of starvation. Her mother has been charged with first-degree murder and her father faces charges of kidnapping and neglect or abandonment.
Understandably, state lawmakers are now examining the manner in which foster parents are recruited and trained by the state. They're also focusing on staffing levels at DHS and the high caseloads of state social workers and child-abuse investigators.
Although every Iowa lawmaker can credibly claim they're "supportive" of Iowa's children, some of the legislature's inquiries seem more like political theater than a diligent effort to identify and address any shortcomings in the system. These are the same lawmakers who repeatedly cut the budget at DHS, knowing full well that their actions were likely to result in some sort of harm to the people DHS is charged with protecting.
As Sen. Matt McCoy, a Des Moines Democrat, pointed out during a legislative hearing last week, there are 1,135 fewer people working for DHS today than there were when Gov. Terry Branstad took office in 2010. That alone is cause for alarm, despite the department's assurances that the number of child-protection workers within the agency has remained level.
McCoy says some DHS caseworkers are handling as many as 50 to 70 cases at a time. DHS officials flatly deny that and say that on average workers are handling a little over 13 cases at any given time, a slight decrease from a few years ago.
Is that average the result of "data manipulation," as McCoy alleges? It's possible. He says payroll data shows that in 2016, 156 of Iowa's child-protection workers collected more than $5,000 each in overtime pay. In 2015, one social worker earned more than $40,000 a year in overtime pay by working 60-plus hours per week, he says.
Apparently, it's going to take an independent investigation just to get a handle on actual caseloads, which should not be the case. The Iowa Legislature's oversight committees might be able to get to the bottom of this particular issue, and the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group, hired by DHS to conduct a review of Iowa's child welfare system, may shed additional light on the matter.
But the parameters of the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group review seem limited. It's expected to entail six on-site visits at a total cost of just $39,550. Fortunately, the state ombudsman's office is conducting its own investigations — and unlike the practice group, it's not doing so at the behest of DHS itself.
Wendy Rickman, division administrator of adult children and family services at DHS, has told lawmakers that 99.7 percent of the Iowa children in foster care "are free from any kind of maltreatment."
That's an impressive statistic, but to be entirely accurate, Rickman should have added the phrase, "as far as we know." After all, the day before she died of malnutrition, Sabrina Ray would have been counted among the 99.7 percent.
It's entirely possible that DHS now has too few staffers to reliably determine just how much abuse is occurring in these homes. It's easy to claim there are few cases of child abuse in Iowa if many of the people charged with spotting abuse have been saddled with unmanageable caseloads.
Aside from caseloads and staffing levels, legislators and other investigators need to examine the laws and regulations that make it possible for children in state-subsidized adoptive homes to go "off the grid" — removed from the public school system as home-schooled students who then have little or no interaction with the outside world. Both Sabrina and Natalie were home-schooled at the time of their deaths.
In 2013, legislation eliminated the reporting requirements that had been imposed on Iowa's home-school families. Iowa is now one of only 11 states that don't require families to give notice to the state if they are home-schooling, which means no one knows who in Iowa is home-schooling their children. The state doesn't even have statistical information that would indicate how many children are being home schooled.
Some lawmakers are now calling for a new requirement that home-schooled children in foster care meet semiannually with a teacher and/or health care professional. That idea has merit, but more is needed.
It will likely be several months before the public has a better handle on DHS' interaction with the families of Sabrina Ray and Natalie Finn. In the meantime, Gov. Kim Reynolds will have to replace former DHS Director Charles Palmer, who resigned shortly after the details of Sabrina's death were made public.
The department is in desperate need of a leader who is more than a proxy for the governor. It needs a leader who is willing to fight for the agency, its funding, its workers and all the vulnerable Iowans who depend on DHS to keep them out of harm's way.
Quad-City Times. June 11, 2017
On fireworks, lawmakers leave local gov't without options
Local governments didn't have a chance when it came to regulating fireworks. Iowa Legislature, hot to remake Iowa in its own image, saw to it.
Republican lawmakers were so giddy with the party's unilateral control that 2017 session devolved into a chaotic blur of partisan bills. Long-meandering legislation — fraught with pitfalls — were rushed through, a show of force about GOP domination that bolstered the conservative bonafides of individual legislators.
The legalization of consumer-grade fireworks was among the slew of partisan rush-job. And, unsurprisingly, the Legislature's exuberance to reshape Iowa as quickly as possible left local governments with few options.
Officials in Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County would love to regulate fireworks prior to the Fourth of July. Perhaps it's a local ban on use. Maybe it's tightened restrictions on when fireworks can be fired. But, thanks to legislative haste, any local oversight simply isn't workable. Unlike lawmakers, city councils and county boards believe in due diligence. Unfortunately, it's that very commitment to good government that's undermining them.
For years, legalizing the sale and use of fireworks has been kicked around the Capitol. It's been hotly debated. Medical experts warned of missing fingers and third-degree burns. Proponents cautioned against overblown hysteria. But previous iterations would have kicked the actual legalization out a full year.
But Iowa lawmakers weren't in the mood for giving local governments time to exercise any power. This year was about hammering things through, from sweeping deregulation of guns to closing abortion clinics. The former, mind you, robbed local governments of home rule by limiting their ability to ban firearms from public buildings.
And, now, consumer grade fireworks are legal from June 1-July 8 and Dec. 10-Jan. 3, under state law. Ironically, the rush-job has even hindered the state itself. Iowa regulators are struggling to grapple with the licensing paperwork for would-be dealers in time.
Ours isn't an all-or-nothing binary that simply opposes fireworks legalization. It's about respecting the purview of local governments.
With guns, lawmakers directly undermined local authority. With fireworks, the immediacy of the legislation rendered local action basically impossible. It's an inconsistent approach from Republican lawmakers who regularly rail about the ills of centralized control.
But that gripe only seems to apply when it's about the federal government and Democrats happen to be in charge. Rants about one-size-fits-all policy suddenly disappear when it's the state issuing the edicts or federal institutions happen to share conservative political philosophies.
So, now, Bettendorf and Davenport have little choice but to bow to state law without crafting regulations that best fit their individual communities. These concerns could have been dealt with early on, as the bill moved through the committee process, if legislators has any real interest in empowering local governments.
It wasn't.
Many a local official have thrown up their hands and said "it happens anyway." There's some truth to that, but such defeatism doesn't eliminate the necessity of local regulation. Many of the threats posed by small, colorful explosions differ between urban neighborhoods and rural farmland.
But cities and counties throughout Iowa weren't granted the time to study and react, which was present in previous stalled iterations of the fireworks bill. It was foisted on them because good policy wasn't the goal in Des Moines.
This was about political expediency and sudden unchecked power. Home rule be damned.
Burlington Hawk Eye. June 7, 2017
The (banana) Republic of Iowa?
If at first you don't succeed ...
Give a second thought to trying again, and ultimately decide to abandon any attempt at it in the name of keeping yourself and your family safe from harm.
That is precisely what Kim Weaver, a Sheldon Democrat who lost in a bid last year to unseat Iowa's Rep. Steve King from his 4th District seat in Congress, chose to do. In a message posted Saturday to her Facebook followers, the Des Moines native and mother of three cited death threats she received as justification for dropping her second-try bid in 2018 to remove King from the House of Representatives.
"I have received very alarming acts of intimidation, including death threats. While some may say enduring threats are just a part of running for office, my personal safety has increasingly become a concern," Weaver wrote.
The threats, she said, occurred during her 2016 campaign, and have continued since her announcement she would run again.
What?
This is the stuff of Third World banana republics, where strongmen make a show of democracy but don't live up to its spirit. It is wrong in those places, and it is downright antithetical to the idea of America. We have no reason to take Weaver at anything but her word, and are appalled a candidate for office could be so mistreated.
That it comes as no real surprise should be an even greater source of righteous outrage stretching beyond district boundaries.
Typically, our focus is on Iowa's 2nd District, served now and for the past decade by Rep. Dave Loebsack, a Democrat, meaning politics in the state's three other congressional districts falls outside the realm of day-to-day interest. Except now and again, that is, when people like King, and 1st District Rep. Rod Blum, do or say something to draw attention from outside the areas they represent.
Blum had a spate of such moments this spring, prompting criticism here and elsewhere for walking out of a television interview when the questions got tough.
King, meanwhile, has made his entire career off such moments.
His "other people's babies" remark earlier this year, about the relative roles of white people and people of color or immigrants in making America great again, is the sort of verbal fireball we've come to expect from King, and it has made him the darling of Fox News and the alt-right. From our perspective here in the opposite corner of the state, King hasn't had any legislative accomplishments to speak of during his 14 years in Congress.
Seven terms ought to be enough to have a chairmanship of something besides an obscure subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.
Saying King needs to go isn't meant as an endorsement of Weaver, per se. Considering she also cited her mother's health and her own as factors in dropping her bid for election, she may not have been the best suited to take on King. But the fact is, Weaver — or practically anyone else, for that matter — would be a refreshing change for Iowa.
Democrats, independents and embarrassed Republicans in the 4th District deserve representation from a thoughtful human being — regardless of party. Iowans elsewhere in the state deserve to be free of the guilt by association of him being elected and re-elected.
For the good of democracy, King should have stepped up and declared in no uncertain terms, threats and intimidation against political candidates has no place in the 4th District, Iowa or the United States of America. Instead, he chose Sunday to cast doubt on the truthfulness of Weaver's claims, practically ensuring his next opponent — or candidates elsewhere — will face the same.
So here is hoping some brave and reasonable soul will step to the plate and stand up not only to King, but also to people who think threats to a candidate's safety have a role in our politics.
Because both deserve to be told, you are not welcome here.
Sioux City Journal. June 7, 2017
Kirkpatrick Act deserves passage by Congress
Given national reporting on scandals related to Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals over the last several years, it's more important than ever today that unfettered scrutiny of the VA exists.
America's vets deserve nothing less.
To this end, we support passage by Congress of the Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act. The proposed legislation passed the Senate last month and has been referred to two committees in the House for consideration. Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reintroduced the Kirkpatrick Act in March.
"When there are acts of corruption and mismanagement at the VA, we must make sure whistleblowers are protected when they come forward about this mistreatment so that we can address it," Ernst said in a statement following Senate passage. "It is so important that we make sure our veterans are receiving the quality and timely care they deserve. I'm grateful to work with Senator Johnson to move this legislation through the Senate and become one step closer to better protecting our whistleblowers and improving our VA system."
The bill is named for Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick, a 38-year-old psychologist at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wis., who in 2009 took his own life after being fired for raising questions about overmedication of veterans at the center.
The bill would strengthen whistleblower protections for federal employees, ensure federal employees have greater knowledge of whistleblower protections and strengthen penalties for those within the federal government who retaliate against whistleblowers.
Properly, much of the bill applies to employees of all federal departments. Because the bill was spurred by the experience of a former VA employee whose name it bears, however, the Kirkpatrick Act speaks in particular to the nation's profound responsibility for care of its veterans.
Without question, that responsibility should include safeguards for those who blow the whistle on wrongs committed at places vets go for the support and services they earned through their service to our country.
