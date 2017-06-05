Debt ceiling issue tops summer budget agenda for Congress

FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, copies of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Even members of his own party last month were quick to declare President Donald Trump’s budget plan dead on arrival. And in fact, Congress faces a burst of overdue budget-related work this summer, most of which probably won’t bear much resemblance to Trump’s budget, which promised deep spending cuts on domestic programs, rapid economic growth, and a balanced federal ledger in a decade. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo