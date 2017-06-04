Indonesia, Philippines front wider effort against militants

From left, Malaysian Minister of Defense Hishammuddin Hussein, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, National Security Advisor of Myanmar U Thaung Tun, Philippine Under Secretary for Defense Policy, Gen. Ricardo David Jr. and Singapore's Minister for Defense Ng Eng Hen join hands while posing for a photo after a meeting with the U.S. and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN) at the International Institute for Strategic Studies