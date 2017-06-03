Hilton Head Brewery expands to Georgia

Hilton Head Brewing Company is now serving up its staple brews in not only South Carolina but Georgia as well.
The company expanded its distributing to Georgia last month along with new locations in the state such as Rock Hill and Columbia, said co-owner Juan Brantley on Saturday.
Brewery favorites such as Tropical Lager and Session IPA are the first to be sold to the new regions, Brantley said.
Brantley said the company, located at 1 Cardinal Court Suite 13, started distributing about two years ago and has expanded quickly.
It brewed about 1,200 barrels last year and is expected to make about 1,800 this year, he said.
There are plans to expand further into South Carolina — including the Mrytle Beach and Greenville areas — along with Georgia, Brantley said.
The brewery’s pub is open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information call 843-715-3251.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
