June 03, 2017 12:58 PM

Lawmakers hung up by budget, partisan fights in final days

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

The close partisan makeup of the General Assembly and sharp disagreement over how to fix Connecticut's deficit-ridden budget are being blamed for why some major bills remain in limbo, with just days left to go in the regular legislative session.

While the House of Representatives is meeting Saturday, the top Democratic leaders acknowledged they're uncertain about which bills might come up for vote because it's not clear if enough support can be garnered for proposals like highway tolls or a new casino.

The regular session is scheduled to adjourn Wednesday at midnight. Lawmakers have already said they'll come back for a special session to vote on a budget agreement, which has yet to be reached.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) admits he's disappointed that "everything is a partisan issue" now.

