Business

June 03, 2017 12:20 PM

Family restaurant in the works for vacant Hilton Head location

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

It is likely the former Hilton Head Brewing Company Pub location could be filled by the end of the year with a family restaurant, property owner Tom Reilley said Saturday.

The property, located on Greenwood Drive within “The Triangle,” has been vacant since December.

Reilley said there has been a letter of intent signed with a company out of Georgia to rent the space in Reilley’s Plaza.

A lease has not been finalized, but he said it should be soon.

Several businesses have approached Reilley to rent the location. But he said it has been about finding the right fit.

“It is a prime location,” Reilley said. “I could have leased it already, but I am picky about who I put in there. It will not be a night club.”

Reilley said he wants a family restaurant in the location.

“That is the type of tenants we try to put in there,” Reilley said.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

