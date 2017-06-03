Gas prices hold steady after Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices in New Jersey have held steady since last weekend's Memorial Day holiday.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says New Jersey's average this week is $2.40, the same as last week. But it's up 25 cents from a year ago after a 23-cent hike in the state gas tax last fall.
Nationally, a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.38, up 1 cent from a week ago and 5 cents higher than a year ago.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says that consumers will likely see gas prices return to the high prices that were seen in April as seasonal demand grows.
