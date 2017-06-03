Business

June 03, 2017 9:45 AM

Gas prices hold steady after Memorial Day weekend

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Gas prices in New Jersey have held steady since last weekend's Memorial Day holiday.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says New Jersey's average this week is $2.40, the same as last week. But it's up 25 cents from a year ago after a 23-cent hike in the state gas tax last fall.

Nationally, a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.38, up 1 cent from a week ago and 5 cents higher than a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says that consumers will likely see gas prices return to the high prices that were seen in April as seasonal demand grows.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A look behind the fence of controversial Hilton Head homes with shared decks

A look behind the fence of controversial Hilton Head homes with shared decks 0:23

A look behind the fence of controversial Hilton Head homes with shared decks
What's new at Coligny Plaza? 1:33

What's new at Coligny Plaza?
'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 0:58

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos