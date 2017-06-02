submitted photo
June 02, 2017 3:06 PM

Opening date announced for pro-golfer’s new Hilton Head restaurant

By Teresa Moss

Darren Clarke, a professional golfer from Northern Ireland, is set to open his first restaurant on Hilton Head Island on June 16, according to marketing officials.

The steakhouse, Darren Clarke’s Tavern, will be in the former Truffles location at 8 Executive Park Drive.

The building has been remodeled, with fixtures and bar materials shipped from Ireland, the project’s architect, James Atkins, of Court Atkins Group, previously said.

Irish beer and lighter island fare will be served at the restaurant, which will feature a full bar and patio.

