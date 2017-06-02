Hey Hilton Head, you can now shop for groceries online and pick them up later

Kroger supermarket on Hilton Head Island now has an online shopping option, coming just in time for locals to skip ahead of the tourist-season crowd.
The Kroger at 42 Shelter Cove has launched ClickList, according to a company news release. The service allows customers to place orders online and pick up their groceries later that day.
“Our hope with ClickList is to provide greater convenience and satisfaction while helping our Hilton Head-area customers save time during the day with their busy schedules,” says Felix Turner, public relations manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
Customers can shop for more than 40,000 items on ClickList, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy and frozen products, the release states. They are then able to pick a time slot most convenient to them.
To shop online, go to www.Kroger.com/ClickList, build a cart, select a pickup time and then place the order. An associate will choose the items, and store them in proper temperature zones until the customer arrives.
There is a $4.95 service fee for each order, but Kroger is waiving the fee for customers’ first three orders.
Online ordering for the deli and bakery is also available at Kroger’s Bluffton location at Belfair Towne Village.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
