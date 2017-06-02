Coastal Discovery Museum’s main gate opens for the first time since Hurricane Matthew

The main gate to the Coastal Discovery Museum reopened to the public Thursday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew.

The gate was closed last October and used as an entrance for debris-removal vehicles. The Town of Hilton Head Island’s debris processing center was at the Honey Horn property, where the museum is located.

A temporary entrance on U.S. 278 was opened for the museum two months after the storm but has been difficult for people to find, Rex Garniewicz, museum president and CEO said Friday.

“I estimate we lost a quarter of our visitors because they couldn’t find us,” Garniewicz said. “Our attendance numbers have been down.”

GPS maps have continued using the museum’s main entrance off Gum Tree Road, Garniewicz said. He said this added to the confusion.