Hungry on Hilton Head? New bar and grill opens in Coligny

Need a place to relax after a day at the beach — The Sandbar Beach Eats is now open.
The bar and restaurant opened in Coligny Plaza shopping center near the traffic circle on Saturday.
Owner Erika Waronsky decided to open her own space after working in restaurant industry on the island for 17 years. she said.
“I have worked in Coligny for almost 20 years,” Waronsky said. “I have always loved this space.”
The restaurant sits in the former Bomboras Grill and was remodeled prior to opening.
“The space has a classic and Caribbean flair,” Waronsky said. “I want people to come in with their flops and hang out for four to five hours.”
Waronsky said the menu ranges from $10 to $25 and has something for everyone from sandwiches and tacos to ribs.
The restaurant focuses on homemade food with nearly everything from mixes to sauces made in house.
An outdoor seating area and bar will liven up nightly with music from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and 3. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
The restaurant, at 101 Pope Ave., is open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight daily.
For more information, call 843 342-7263.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
