Hungry on Hilton Head? New bar and grill opens in Coligny

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 What's new at Coligny Plaza? Pause 0:58 'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 1:48 Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:25 Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach 1:12 Fort Mill shop keeps watch repair business going 1:42 Rock Hill will promote upcoming UCI BMX World Championships in national magazine 0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 0:23 Hilton Head restaurateur makes prediction for Memorial Day weekend 1:32 Raw footage: Beaufort shrimpers rescued from the "Gracie Bell" 1:27 'It's a job-seeker's market': on Hilton Head, new hires are hard to find Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Take a quick virtual tour of the two new restaurants that have opened their doors in the last month at the venerable Hilton Head Island shopping center. Jay Karr Staff video

Take a quick virtual tour of the two new restaurants that have opened their doors in the last month at the venerable Hilton Head Island shopping center. Jay Karr Staff video