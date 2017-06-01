Business

June 01, 2017 8:15 PM

California Senate backs government-funded health care bill

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The California Senate is advancing a single-payer health care plan that would replace insurance companies with government-funded health care for everyone in the state.

The longshot bill cleared a big hurdle Thursday when Senate Democrats voted 23-14 to send it to the state Assembly. But it still faces a tough path forward through the more moderate Assembly.

Proponents acknowledge that their bill is not ready to implement and they're not sure how the $400 billion proposal would be funded. But Democrats say they want to keep it alive so they can continue working out details. Under legislative rules, it would have died if it failed to clear the Senate this week.

Critics warned that the measure would require massive tax hikes and lead to long waits for health care.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's new at Coligny Plaza?

What's new at Coligny Plaza? 1:33

What's new at Coligny Plaza?
'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 0:58

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage
Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:48

Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos