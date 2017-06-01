SC shows economic strength in ‘job friendliness’ ranking

A new ranking of states by their friendliness to job seekers puts South Carolina head and shoulders above most of its Southern neighbors.
The Palmetto State was ranked 33rd nationally in the report, which combines “job market” and “economic environment” scores to create an overall index. Washington State leads the nation in the analysis, while the top Southern states were Florida (10) and Texas (11). South Carolina’s immediate neighbors came in at 37 (Georgia) and 42 (North Carolina).
The job market and economic environment scores themselves came from 24 indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time. Scroll down to see more details about exactly which measures were used and how much weight each was given.
Here is an interactive map that shows at a glance how the states compare, followed by a table showing the actual job market and economic environment scores.
|Overall rank (1 = best)
|State
|Total score
|‘Job Market’ rank
|‘Economic Env’ rank
|1
|Washington
|70.24
|11
|1
|2
|Colorado
|65.67
|1
|19
|3
|New Hampshire
|65.37
|6
|8
|4
|South Dakota
|63.81
|10
|7
|5
|New Jersey
|62.88
|19
|5
|6
|Minnesota
|62.00
|4
|21
|7
|Massachusetts
|61.51
|2
|29
|8
|California
|61.19
|12
|15
|9
|Tennessee
|61.01
|23
|6
|10
|Florida
|60.79
|29
|4
|11
|Texas
|59.84
|35
|3
|12
|Vermont
|59.49
|25
|13
|13
|Utah
|58.97
|9
|25
|14
|Connecticut
|58.66
|32
|12
|15
|Kansas
|58.64
|33
|9
|16
|Nebraska
|58.26
|21
|18
|17
|Wisconsin
|58.18
|8
|33
|18
|Nevada
|57.91
|37
|10
|19
|Arizona
|56.90
|20
|24
|20
|Maine
|56.85
|14
|31
|21
|Rhode Island
|56.82
|34
|16
|22
|Iowa
|56.80
|16
|30
|23
|Michigan
|56.69
|13
|32
|24
|North Dakota
|55.99
|41
|14
|25
|Oregon
|55.61
|3
|45
|26
|Virginia
|55.57
|18
|35
|27
|Delaware
|55.53
|27
|22
|28
|Maryland
|55.26
|5
|42
|29
|Indiana
|54.25
|15
|38
|30
|Illinois
|53.36
|39
|20
|31
|Idaho
|53.02
|28
|36
|32
|New York
|52.94
|31
|34
|33
|South Carolina
|52.70
|38
|27
|34
|Ohio
|52.65
|30
|37
|35
|Montana
|52.43
|42
|23
|36
|Missouri
|51.75
|22
|39
|37
|Georgia
|51.34
|17
|44
|38
|Hawaii
|50.36
|7
|49
|39
|Arkansas
|49.56
|24
|43
|40
|Pennsylvania
|47.78
|26
|47
|41
|Wyoming
|47.34
|49
|2
|42
|North Carolina
|46.15
|36
|46
|43
|New Mexico
|45.89
|45
|17
|44
|Alaska
|45.36
|48
|11
|45
|Oklahoma
|43.72
|46
|26
|46
|Mississippi
|42.71
|43
|40
|47
|Alabama
|41.52
|44
|41
|48
|Kentucky
|40.12
|40
|50
|49
|Louisiana
|37.04
|50
|28
|50
|West Virginia
|35.23
|47
|48
Methodology
In order to determine the best states for jobs, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, including Job Market and Economic Environment. They assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering the factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.
They evaluated the two dimensions using 24 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.
They then calculated the total score for each state based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct the final ranking.
Job Market – Total Points: 60
- Job Opportunities: Double Weight (~5.00 Points) Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Number of Job Openings per Total Population in Labor Force – Unemployment Rate.
- Employment Growth: Triple Weight (~7.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the rate of annual job growth (adjusted by the working-age population growth).
- Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Industry Variety: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Employment Outlook: Triple Weight (~7.50 Points) Note: This metric is based on the Gallup's Job Creation Index.
- Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Job Security: Triple Weight (~7.50 Points) Note: This metric was calculated as follows: (Number of Employees in 2016 – Number of Employees in 2015) / Number of Employees in 2015.
- Job Satisfaction: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Employer-Based Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
- Employee Benefits: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the share of employees with private health insurance.
- Presence of Work-Share Programs: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of state programs that allow employers to temporarily reduce work hours of employees instead of laying them off during economic downturns.
- Presence of State Nondiscrimination Laws & Policies: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of state laws and policies that protect workers against discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender.
- Share of Part-Time Employees: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the number of part-time employees for every 100 full-time employees. A greater share of full-time employees is ideal.
- Availability of Internships: Double Weight (~5.00 Points) Note: This metric measures the number of internships per total civilian population aged 16 to 24 in the labor force.
- Disability-Friendliness of Employers: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the percentage of persons with disabilities who are employed.
Economic Environment – Total Points: 40
- Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~3.08 Points) Note: This metric was adjusted by the cost of living.
- Monthly Average Starting Salary: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
- Share of Workers Living Under Poverty Line: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
- Average Length of Work Week (in Hours): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
- Average Commute Time (in Minutes): Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
- Earned Income-Tax Credit: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
- State Income-Tax Burden for Low-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
- State Income-Tax Burden for Middle-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
- State Income-Tax Burden for High-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed.com, Gallup-Healthways, United Health Foundation, Brandwatch, The Pew Charitable Trusts, National Conference of State Legislatures, Center for American Progress, Chegg, Council for Community and Economic Research, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families, ITEP and WalletHub research.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
