June 01, 2017 11:48 AM

SC shows economic strength in ‘job friendliness’ ranking

Posted by Kelly Davis

A new ranking of states by their friendliness to job seekers puts South Carolina head and shoulders above most of its Southern neighbors.

The Palmetto State was ranked 33rd nationally in the report, which combines “job market” and “economic environment” scores to create an overall index. Washington State leads the nation in the analysis, while the top Southern states were Florida (10) and Texas (11). South Carolina’s immediate neighbors came in at 37 (Georgia) and 42 (North Carolina).

The job market and economic environment scores themselves came from 24 indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time. Scroll down to see more details about exactly which measures were used and how much weight each was given.

Here is an interactive map that shows at a glance how the states compare, followed by a table showing the actual job market and economic environment scores.

Overall rank (1 = best) State Total score ‘Job Market’ rank ‘Economic Env’ rank
1 Washington 70.24 11 1
2 Colorado 65.67 1 19
3 New Hampshire 65.37 6 8
4 South Dakota 63.81 10 7
5 New Jersey 62.88 19 5
6 Minnesota 62.00 4 21
7 Massachusetts 61.51 2 29
8 California 61.19 12 15
9 Tennessee 61.01 23 6
10 Florida 60.79 29 4
11 Texas 59.84 35 3
12 Vermont 59.49 25 13
13 Utah 58.97 9 25
14 Connecticut 58.66 32 12
15 Kansas 58.64 33 9
16 Nebraska 58.26 21 18
17 Wisconsin 58.18 8 33
18 Nevada 57.91 37 10
19 Arizona 56.90 20 24
20 Maine 56.85 14 31
21 Rhode Island 56.82 34 16
22 Iowa 56.80 16 30
23 Michigan 56.69 13 32
24 North Dakota 55.99 41 14
25 Oregon 55.61 3 45
26 Virginia 55.57 18 35
27 Delaware 55.53 27 22
28 Maryland 55.26 5 42
29 Indiana 54.25 15 38
30 Illinois 53.36 39 20
31 Idaho 53.02 28 36
32 New York 52.94 31 34
33 South Carolina 52.70 38 27
34 Ohio 52.65 30 37
35 Montana 52.43 42 23
36 Missouri 51.75 22 39
37 Georgia 51.34 17 44
38 Hawaii 50.36 7 49
39 Arkansas 49.56 24 43
40 Pennsylvania 47.78 26 47
41 Wyoming 47.34 49 2
42 North Carolina 46.15 36 46
43 New Mexico 45.89 45 17
44 Alaska 45.36 48 11
45 Oklahoma 43.72 46 26
46 Mississippi 42.71 43 40
47 Alabama 41.52 44 41
48 Kentucky 40.12 40 50
49 Louisiana 37.04 50 28
50 West Virginia 35.23 47 48

Methodology

In order to determine the best states for jobs, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, including Job Market and Economic Environment. They assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering the factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.

They evaluated the two dimensions using 24 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.

They then calculated the total score for each state based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct the final ranking.

Job Market – Total Points: 60

  • Job Opportunities: Double Weight (~5.00 Points) Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Number of Job Openings per Total Population in Labor Force – Unemployment Rate.
  • Employment Growth: Triple Weight (~7.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the rate of annual job growth (adjusted by the working-age population growth).
  • Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~5.00 Points)
  • Industry Variety: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
  • Employment Outlook: Triple Weight (~7.50 Points) Note: This metric is based on the Gallup's Job Creation Index.
  • Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
  • Job Security: Triple Weight (~7.50 Points) Note: This metric was calculated as follows: (Number of Employees in 2016 – Number of Employees in 2015) / Number of Employees in 2015.
  • Job Satisfaction: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
  • Employer-Based Retirement Access & Participation: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)
  • Employee Benefits: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the share of employees with private health insurance.
  • Presence of Work-Share Programs: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of state programs that allow employers to temporarily reduce work hours of employees instead of laying them off during economic downturns.
  • Presence of State Nondiscrimination Laws & Policies: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of state laws and policies that protect workers against discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender.
  • Share of Part-Time Employees: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the number of part-time employees for every 100 full-time employees. A greater share of full-time employees is ideal.
  • Availability of Internships: Double Weight (~5.00 Points) Note: This metric measures the number of internships per total civilian population aged 16 to 24 in the labor force.
  • Disability-Friendliness of Employers: Full Weight (~2.50 Points) Note: This metric measures the percentage of persons with disabilities who are employed.

Economic Environment – Total Points: 40

  • Median Annual Income: Full Weight (~3.08 Points) Note: This metric was adjusted by the cost of living.
  • Monthly Average Starting Salary: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
  • Share of Workers Living Under Poverty Line: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
  • Average Length of Work Week (in Hours): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
  • Average Commute Time (in Minutes): Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
  • Earned Income-Tax Credit: Full Weight (~3.08 Points)
  • State Income-Tax Burden for Low-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
  • State Income-Tax Burden for Middle-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)
  • State Income-Tax Burden for High-Income Earners (as Share of Income): Double Weight (~6.15 Points)

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed.com, Gallup-Healthways, United Health Foundation, Brandwatch, The Pew Charitable Trusts, National Conference of State Legislatures, Center for American Progress, Chegg, Council for Community and Economic Research, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families, ITEP and WalletHub research.

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage

