June 01, 2017 3:50 AM

Full House ready to consider N Carolina spending proposal

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Negotiations by Republicans at the General Assembly to finalize a North Carolina state budget are starting to take shape as the House spending proposal goes to the chamber floor.

House GOP leaders scheduled debate and the first of two required votes Thursday on their budget, which would spend almost $23 billion next year, just like the Senate GOP budget measure approved three weeks ago. But the House proposal differs from the Senate in several spending and policy decisions. The Senate also seeks much deeper tax cuts than the House wants.

A final House vote was expected Friday. After that, House and Senate Republicans will hammer out a final budget bill to present to Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, who has criticized the plans from both chambers.

