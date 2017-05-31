Farmer’s market open through August at the Village at Wexford

The Village at Wexford shopping center is now offering “The Market,” a farmer’s market that bills itself as offering “local homegrown eats and treats.”
The market, which had its grand opening last week, will be open to the public in both parking lots of the shopping center every Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Aug. 30, said Kelly Cody, director of communications for Wexford Plantation.
Cody said entertainment will be offered between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday as well.
“I know they have everything from fresh produce to charities with tents set up,” Cody said.
Heather Quinn, owner of Louette Boutique, a business located in the shopping center, said one of the parking lots will be a “farmer’s row” featuring locally grown produce. The other parking lot will feature local artisans.
Louette Boutique and Java Burrito, another business in the shopping center, will participate at the market and plan to contribute a portion of their sales to the Wexford Charitable Foundation.
