Lowcountry brewery sends limited batch of Mexican Cake to Hilton Head bar

“Mexican Cake” might sound innocent but this South Carolina brew comes with a 10 percent ABV and spicy kick at the end.
The Lodge Craft Beer and Burger Bar received a limited batch of the seasonal beer, brewed by Westbrook Brewing in Mount Pleasant, last week.
“We are the only ones on Hilton Head Island with it on draft,” Nicole Cibelli, restaurant general manager, Wednesday said. “We have people who call, messages and text about when it will arrive.”
The beer is an imperial stout brewed with cocoa, vanilla and habanero, Cibelli said.
“It is sweet at first and then it gets a little spicy,” Cibelli said.
The business, at 7B Greenwood Drive in Reilley’s Plaza, is opened from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
For more information call 843-842-8966.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments